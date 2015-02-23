Section 6A Boys Hockey Advance Ticket Info Released

The #2-seeded Cathedral Crusaders will take on #4-seed Apollo at the MAC in St. Cloud Thursday night in the Section 6A boys hockey championship game. A berth in the MSHSL State Tournament will be on the line.

The Apollo Eagles upset top-seeded Alexandria at the Runestone Community Center in Alexandria 4-2 on Saturday night to punch their ticket to the final. Jason Omann scored the game-winner for the Eagles at 2:14 of the third period to send Apollo to the win.

The Crusaders came back from a 2-1 deficit Saturday against Fergus Falls when Logan Neu scored late in the third period to send the game into overtime. Sophomore Micheal Spethmann scored in the second overtime to send Cathedral to the final.

Thursday's championship game, originally scheduled to be played in Alexandria, has been moved to the Municipal Athletic Complex in St. Cloud.