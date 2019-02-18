Section 5A Boys Hockey Bracket

The Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm boys hockey team is the #6 seed in the Section 5A tournament. The Storm will host #11 Legacy Christian Academy on Tuesday night at Sports Arena East.

The Storm, who ended the regular season on a three-game winning streak, beat Legacy Christian 15-3 on December 15th.

BRACKET

Play In Games, Tuesday, February 19th

#9 Becker/Big Lake (11-13-1) @ #8 Northern Lakes (7-15-2)

#11 Legacy Christian Academy (0-22) @ #6 Sauk Rapids-Rice (8-14-3)

#10 Moose Lake Area (6-16-1) @ #7 Mora/Milaca (15-9)

Quarterfinals Thursday, February 21st

Becker/Northern Lakes winner @ #1 Monticello (16-8-1)

#5 Pine City Area (15-9-2) @ #4 Chisago Lakes (14-11)

Mora/Moose Lakes winner @ #2 North Branch (16-7-2)

Legacy/Sauk Rapids-Rice winner @ #3 Princeton (14-11)

Semifinals Saturday, February 23rd

Final Thursday, February 28th