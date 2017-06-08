Seattle Shocks Twins In Walk-Off Win

The Seattle Mariners overcame a two-out, two-run deficit in the bottom of the ninth inning Thursday in a 6-5 win over the Twins at Safeco Field. The Twins have now lost seven of their past ten games, but remain in first place in the American League Central.

Mariners catcher Mike Zunino hit a walk-off, two-run home run off of Minnesota closer Brandon Kintzler to send the M's to the win. The blown save was Kintzler's third of the season.

Twins third baseman Miguel Sano smashed his 15th home run of the season, a three-run shot off of Seattle's Yovani Gallardo in the top of the fifth inning.

The Mariners will host Minnesota again late Thursday night to wrap up the three-game series. First pitch is slated for 9:10 on AM 1240 WJON.