Seahawks Dominate Packers, 36-16, In 2014 NFL Season Opener

Marshawn Lynch ran for 110 yards and two touchdowns, and the Seahawks bullied the Green Bay Packers, 36-16, in Seattle to win the opening game of the 2014 NFL season. Quarterback Russell Wilson completed 19-of-28 passes for 191 yards and two touchdowns for the defending Super Bowl champs.

After a hotly contested first half that saw Seattle take a 17-10 lead into intermission, the Seahawks stepped up their pass rush of Packers' quarterback Aaron Rodgers in the second half. Rodgers finished with 189 yards, one touchdown and an interception while hitting on 23-of-33 pass attempts.

Wideout Percy Harvin caught seven passes for 59 yards and carried four times for 41 yards for Seattle, which unfurled its championship banner prior to the kickoff.