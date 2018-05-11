SCTCC Softball Team Place Second in NJCAA Regional Tournament

WAITE PARK -- The St. Cloud Technical and Community College softball team took second place Friday afternoon in the 2018 NJCAA Region XIIIA tournament.

The double-elimination tournament was held at River's Edge Park in Waite Park over the past two days.

The Cyclones picked up a 7-6 first round win over Ridgewater Thursday before getting shut out 8-0 by North Dakota State College of Science.

Ridgewater and the Cyclones met up again Friday morning where SCTCC earned the 10-2 victory in 5 innings.