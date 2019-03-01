SCTCC Baseball Update- March 1st

The Cyclones are surely excited to be back on the field for the upcoming 2019 season. For the opportunity to defend their regional championship and play for a chance to return to the national tournament. The Cyclones have forty players on their roster. This includes twelve sophomores, so overall they will have a pretty young team to start the season. But those sophomores are some very talented ones too.

The Cyclones will have back four of their starting pitchers this season;

Austin Gohl Right Hander Sartell High School

Brad White Right Hander Alief Hasting High School in Texas

Logan Aleshire Right Hander St. Cloud Tech High School

Hunter Malachek Left Hander Maple Lake High School

The Cyclones will have three potential Freshman Starting on the mound:

Yadiel Rolon Torres Right Hander Manuel Cruz Madeira Puerto Rico

Ronaldo Fernandez Right Hander Hialeah High School Florida

JJ Baez Right Hander Everglades High School Florida

The Cyclones will have six potential relievers on the roster:

Cole Wellman Right Hander New Ulm High School

Benjamin Negron Right Hander Christian Military Academy Puerto Rico

Michael Ulland Left Hander Champlin Park High School

Darnavus Martin Left Hander Deerfield Beach High School Florida

Brady Burgau Right Hander Jefferson HS Alexandria, MN

Luis Massa Right Hander Voc Rep Costa Rica Puerto Rico

The Cyclones position players potentially will look like this:

Luis Massa (Soph) Center Field Voc Rep Costa Rica Puerto Rico

Jordan Mercado (Fresh) Shortstop Mater Lakes Academy Florida

Daniel Mendoza (Fresh) First Baseman Julia de Burgos Puerto Rico

Logan Aleshire (Soph) Third Baseman St. Cloud Tech High School

Gabriel Romero (Fresh) Left Field Ronald Reagan HS Florida

Leo Gonzalez. (Fresh) Right Field WP Davidson HS Georgia

Edmanuelly Gomez (Fresh) DH ESC Sup Voc de Costa PR

Carlos Gomez (Soph) Catcher U.E.I. Juan Crisostomo Falcon

Will Funk (Fresh) Second Base Sauk Centre High School

Reserves that are expected to get a great deal of playing time:

Brandon Puig (Fresh) Catcher City of Hialeah Ed. Acad. Florida

Tony Bobrowski. (Soph) Catcher Hill Murray High School

Brady Burgau (Soph) Second Jefferson HS Alexandria, MN

Luis Perez (Fresh) Second Angel DeLa Guarda VZ

Nathan Pereira (Soph) Third Westwood Christian Florida

Bryan Ferriera (Fresh) Third Everglades High School Florida

JJ Baez (Fresh) Outfield Everglades High School Florida

Tanner Blommer. (Fresh) Outfield St. Cloud Apollo St. Cloud, Mn

Hunter Malachek.(Soph) Outfield Maple Lake High School

CYCLONE COACHING STAFF

HEAD COACH: Jason Fischer in his eighth year as the Head Coach, he has a 221-70 record. The Cyclones have won Five State Championships and Three Regional Championships. He is a Fergus Falls High School graduate and Orthopedic Ice amateur player.

Assistant Coach: Bruce Thompson returns to the Cyclones; he was the Head Coach at Lackawanna Community College, a Division 11 program. He built a 87-49 record in three seasons as the Head Coach. Bruce is a former SCSU player, he is working in the Admissions at SCTCC.

Tyler Hebrink is a Willmar High School graduate; former Bird Island Islander and presently first baseman for the Watkins Clippers amateur team. Presently working at the Math and Science Academy in St. Cloud.

Bryan Benson and Edwin Zambrana both are Volunteer Assistant Coaches. Bryan is a Assistant St.Cloud Silverstreak Legion coach, former Watkins Clipper Amateur player and presently a Freeport Black Sox player.

UPCOMING SCHEDULE

The Cyclones will travel to Florida for their Spring Break, where they will play twelve games at the Russ Matt Invite.

Wednesday 3/6

Penn State Hazelton 10:30

Delta College 1:30

Thursday 3/7

Niagara County CC 8:15 AM/10:15 AM