SCSU Wrestling Wins 3rd Straight Central Regional Title

The No. 1 ranked St. Cloud State University wrestling team won their third consecutive NCAA DII regional championship in Moorhead this weekend.

The Huskies have now won the title in 2019, 2018, 2017, 2013, 2012 and 2011.

St. Cloud took the title with a dominant 161 points. MSU-Mankato came in a distant second place with 86 points, and Upper Iowa took third with 75.

SCSU took eight individual weight bracket titles. Brett Velasquez went 20-3, Garrett Vos 18-2, Vince Dietz 28-0, Chance Helmick , 14-0, Kolton Eischens 22-2, Travis Swanson 24-4, James Pleski 25-1, and Devin Fitzpatrick finished 23-3.

The Huskies will hit the mat one more time this season. On Tuesday, March 8th nine wrestlers will be competing at the 2019 NCAA DII Championships in Cleveland, Ohio.