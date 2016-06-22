SCSU Wrestling Team Being Honored By The Minnesota Twins
MINNEAPOLIS - Our two-time defending National Campion Husky wrestling team is being honored by the Minnesota Twins.
The team will be recognized by the Twins during a pre-game ceremony at Target Field tomorrow (Thursday).
The ceremony includes an on-field introduction of the team, and coach Steve Costanzo will also throw out the first pitch.
St. Cloud State won its second consecutive NCAA Division II national title this spring.
The Twins will be playing Philadelphia at 12:10 p.m. tomorrow.