SCSU Wrestlers To Raise 2nd National Championship Banner

ST. CLOUD - The St. Cloud State University wrestling team has developed into a dynasty. They're the two-time defending national champions in Division II, and they're ranked #1 in the nation this year in the pre-season polls.

Senior Gabe Fogarty says it's the coaches, and the team chemistry, that has gotten them to where they are.

I just think it's that team chemistry and everyone working together, and a family mindset. Everyone wants the best for each other. We're competing so hard, but we even tell each other how to beat each other.

Fogarty is ranked #4 in the nation at 165 pounds.

Senior Uthman Rabiu says they've worked hard to be the two-time defending national champions.

It's a tough program. There's no easy days in the wrestling room. Every day someone is pushing you, someone is in your face, they want your spot. The coaches also make you feel welcome and set you up for success on and off the mat.

Rabiu is ranking number 10 in the nation at 197 pounds.

Thursday the Huskies will kick-off their season with their traditional Red/Black Classic intrasquad meet.

After the meet they'll unveil their national championship banner from last season, which will join the 2015 championship banner hanging in the rafters at Halenbeck Hall.