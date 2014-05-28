SCSU Women’s Hockey Names New Head Coach

The St. Cloud State women's hockey team will have a new head coach for the first time in eight years in the upcoming 2014-15 season. SCSU Athletic Director Heather Weems named former Husky men's assistant Eric Rud as the new head coach on Tuesday.

Rud was an assistant coach from 2005-2010 under head coach Bob Motzko and was responsible for recruiting some of the most recognizable names in Husky hockey history in Drew LeBlanc, Ryan Lasch, Nic Dowd and Nick Jensen, among others.

Rud has spent the last three seasons as an assistant coach in the Colorado College men's hockey program.