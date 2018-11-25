SCSU Women’s Basketball Puts Away Northland College 97-29

In a post-Thanksgiving match-up against visiting Northland College, the Husky women’s basketball team dominated the court.

Every SCSU player on the court scored at least one point Saturday afternoon. Northland scored 5 points in the first quarter, but the Huskies held a 22-5 lead after only 10 minutes of gameplay. They continued to hold the lead, entering the locker room with a score of 45-13 at halftime. They went on to score 26 points in each of the remaining quarters. For the first time since the 2005-2006 season, they held an opposing team to under 30 points.

Katrina Theis led the team in scoring with 13 points. Tori Wortz scored 11, and Madelin Dammann added another 10.

The team’s record improves to 3-1. They will return to action on Dec. 1st when they host the University of Minnesota–Duluth in the opening game of the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference.