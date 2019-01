BEMIDJI -- The SCSU women's basketball team beat Bemidji State 76-51 last night in Bemidji.

Sophomore guard Chelsea Nooker posted a double-double with a game-high 16 points and 10 rebounds for the Huskies.

Lexy Petermann and Karissa LeCaptain scored 13 and 11 points respectively to add in the 25-point victory.

The win boosts SCSU to 5-0 on the season and will travel to Crookston for a game tonight.