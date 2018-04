The St. Cloud State Women's basketball team opened NSIC play with a win over MN-Duluth 84-65 before the SCSU men's basketball team lost to Minnesota State-Mankato 79-62.

Chelsea Nooker scored 24 and Betsey McDonald added 22 for the SCSU women's who led wire to wire. SCSU is 3-2 overall and 1-0 in the NSIC.

The SCSU men trailed by 13 at halftime . Gage Davis led the Huskies with 17 points and Jon Averkamp added 10. The Huskies drop to 3-5 overall.