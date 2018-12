The SCSU women's basketball team routed Northland College 105-52.

The Huskies led 28-9 after 1 quarter. Madeline Dammann led SCSU with 19 points and Betsey McDonald added 12 points.

The Huskies are 2-2 and win host Minnesota-Duluth next Saturday at 2pm, pregame on AM 1390 at 1:30.