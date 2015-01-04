SCSU Women Edged By Concordia

ST. PAUL -- The St. Cloud State women's basketball team lost a close one against Concordia-St. Paul on Saturday, 83-80.

It was a tale of two halves for the Huskies who led by five at halftime, but were outscored 51-43 in the second half.

Chelsea Nooker and Andrea Thomas each scored 18 points to lead the Huskies.

Lexy Petermann and Karissa LeCaptain also scored in the double digits, scoring 17 and 15 points, repectively.

The loss drops the Huskies to 9-3 on the season and they will look to stop a two-game skid against UM-Crookston on Friday.