SCSU Tops Sioux Falls 66-41

The St. Cloud State University women’s basketball team seems to have found its offensive groove. In what was probably the team’s biggest win of the season, they crushed the nationally ranked University of Sioux Falls.

The Huskies started strong, going on a 3-0 run to start the game. They took a 19-11 lead to end the first quarter. Their tough play continued in the second quarter, and SCSU entered the half up 39-21.

In the third, the Huskies held the Cougars to just eight points and .167 shooting. SCSU led 53-29 at the start of the fourth. The final quarter was the closest of the night as the contained Sioux Falls team broke wide open. The Huskies only outscored them 13-12, but the damage had already been done.

Katrina Theis led the team in scoring with a career-high 16 points. Mallie Doucette added 15. Nikki Kilboten tallied nine rebounds, making her the team's leading rebounder for the third-straight game.

With the win, the Huskies improve to 6-3 overall and a 3-2 in the NSIC. They will return to action on Sunday, Dec. 30th for a rematch against the University of Minnesota-Duluth Bulldogs on the road.