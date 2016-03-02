SCSU To Eliminate Six Athletic Programs
St. Cloud State University announced Wednesday morning that they will eliminate six athletic programs following the 2015-16 season. The school also announced many teams will be forced to cut roster sizes.
SCSU will eliminate men's indoor and outdoor track and field, men's and women's tennis, women's nordic skiing and men's cross country. In addition to cutting the six programs, the school's wrestling, baseball, football and swimming/diving teams will all be forced to reduce their rosters.
Per the release, Heather Weems called the move a "difficult decision."
"This has been a very difficult process and decision," explained Weems. "This decision impacts the lives of our students and coaches, and their connection with our community. That said, athletics expenses continue to increase across all sports each year, and we are not able to meet the financial and support expectations of our programs. These reductions will focus our long-term investments into the remaining programs to provide a stronger and more sustainable experience to our student-athletes as part of the university cost-containment requirement."
The school also said they would be re-organizing the Athletic Department administration.