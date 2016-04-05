SCSU to Change Evening and Weekend Parking Restrictions [VIDEO]

ST. CLOUD -- Parking on campus at St. Cloud State University may put a dent in your wallet.

Beginning July 1 parking restrictions will go into effect 24-7. A student permit will be required at all times in student parking lots. Pay lots and student lots will no longer be free after 7:00 p.m. on weekdays or free on weekends.

Associate Director of Public Safety Jennifer Super says the changes are needed to help maintain lot updates and safety improvements.

"We needed to equally disperse the financial responsibility, it shouldn't fall to the permit holders and those that are paying to use the pay lots during the day." --Super

For the third year in a row, student parking permit rates will stay the same.

The parking changes will have an impact on event parking. Visitors who are attending an event on campus will have to pay for parking unless the student organization that is hosting the event wants to cover the cost.

Super says "an event that's hosted by a student group or organization on campus can actually call, make reservations for a lot and we have an event rate structure set up so they can reserve those spaces for an established cost."

If a student organization doesn't want to reserve a lot each visitor for the event will have to pay for parking.

A public meeting discussing the parking changes will be from 2:00 p.m.- 3:00 p.m. Thursday at the Atwood Memorial Center's Voyageurs South room.