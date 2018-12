St. Cloud State announced the hiring of Chad Braegelmann as their new head volleyball coach today. He comes to SCSU from the University of Minnesota-Morris. He also served as Sports Studies and Athletics Discipline Coordinator and as Assistant Athletic Director.

Braegelmann becomes the 5th volleyball coach in school history and replaces Michelle Blaeser, who resigned in April 2015.

In 7 seasons at Minnesota-Morris he had a record of 129-91.