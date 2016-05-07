SCSU, Minot State Split Doubleheader

MINOT, NORTH DAKOTA - The St. Cloud State University baseball team split a doubleheader at Minot State University yesterday (Friday).

The Huskies opened the day with a 7-5 loss against the Beavers and then won game two 11-8.

The Huskies are now 37-7 overall, and 22-7 in the NSIC.

The two teams will continue their weekend series in Minot with a doubleheader beginning at 1:00 p.m. today (Saturday). These will be the final regular season games of the season for the Huskies.