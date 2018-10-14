SCSU Hockey Earns Season Opening Sweep in Alaska

Following their regular season opening 3-2 win win Friday night, the #3 St. Cloud State Men's Hockey team (2-0-0) beat Alaska-Fairbanks again, 6-2 Saturday night in Fairbanks

The Huskies picked up goals Friday night from Blake Lizotte (1) in the first period, Patrick Newell (1) in the second, and another from Newell (2) in the third. SCSU outshot the Nanooks 29-18 as Husky goalie David Hrenak made 16 saves.

On Saturday night goals for SCSU came from Jacob Benson (1), Kevin Fitzgerald (1), Patrick Newell (3), Nolan Walker (1), and a pair from Robby Jackson (1 & 2). The Huskies out shot the Nanooks 36-22, with Jeff Smith in the net for SCSU, makin 20 saves Saturday night.

Next : The Huskies host Northern Michigan Friday night at 7:00 PM CT at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center in St. Cloud. (TV: Fox Sports North Plus, Radio: 96.7 The River)