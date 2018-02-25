SCSU Men’s Hockey Beats DU, Wins Regular Season Title

The #1 St. Cloud State Men's Hockey team (21-6-5) claimed the NCHC regular season title by defeating the #4 University of Denver Pioneers (17-8-7) 4-2 Saturday night in St. Cloud.

This is the third time SCSU has won a regular season conference title since joining the D1 ranks in 1987-88. The Huskies won the WCHA regular season in 2013, and the NCHC regular season in 2014.

Scoring for St. Cloud State last night came from Robby Jackson (15), Jacob Benson (7), Ryan Poehling (9), and an empty netter for Jon Lizotte (4).

NCHC Standings

NCHC.com

The Huskies will wrap up the regular season next weekend in Grand Forks against #12 North Dakota on Friday & Saturday night (Radio: KZRV 96.7 FM ).