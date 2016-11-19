SCSU Men’s Basketball Team Wins, Women’s Team Suffers Loss

ST. CLOUD - Redshirt sophomore Gage Davis scored 20 points to aid the St. Cloud State men's basketball program to its second straight victory by an 86-64 score over Waldorf on Friday night at Halenbeck Hall.

Next, the Huskies travel down the road to Collegeville, to take on Saint John's on Tuesday at 7 p.m. at William D. Sexton Arena.

The Women's Basketball team showed a lot of grit and heart in a tough 88-73 loss to Fort Hays State to open their tournament action in the Huskies Classic at Halenbeck Hall on Friday.

The Huskies will return to action Saturday when they face off with Northland College in their final tournament game in the Huskies Classic.