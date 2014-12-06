SCSU Men’s Basketball Sharp In Bemidji

BEMIDJI -- The Huskies men's basketball team blew out Bemidji State on the road, 88-65 last night.

Five Huskies scored in double digits in the win, including a game-high 15 points by sophomore Scottie Stone.

Jordan Poydras (14), Kevin Levandoski (11), and Jon Averkamp (10) all chipped in to the 23-point victory.

James Fort came within one rebound of a double-double and scored 13 points.