SCSU Hosts Gophers Saturday In Men’s Hockey Home Opener

ST. CLOUD - The St. Cloud State University men's hockey team opens their home portion of their regular season schedule this Saturday. The Huskies host the University of Minnesota at 7:00 p.m. at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center.

Spokesman Nate Swenson says tickets are still available for the game.

We do still have somewhere in the area of 300 tickets left for Saturday night's game. We're expecting a big crowd. If you are coming out, the game will be a "red out", we want to drown out the maroon and gold.

You'll find a few new features this season when you go watch the St. Cloud State University men's hockey games. Swenson says a fun addition is a smoke machine for the player entrances.

It kind of gets the crowd pumped up a little bit more and it gets the team pumped up a little bit more when you have the intro going and the player video, a little smoke in the tunnel when the player comes out. Should be exciting.

Of course the other big change this year is the addition of alcohol sales at every home game. Beer sales will be available in the main concourse, and beer and wine sales will be in the suites.

This weekend's games with the Golden Gophers are a home-and-home series, with SCSU playing at Mariucci Arena in Minneapolis on Friday night.