SCSU Hockey Versus Miami University Ends in a Tie

The #1 St. Cloud State University men's hockey team tied Miami University 4-4 in Oxford, Ohio on Friday night. The game may be officially on the books as a tie, but the Huskies picked up an extra NCHC point by winning a shootout with a goal by Blake Lizotte .

The Huskies put the first score on the board with a marker by Robby Jackson in the first period . Nolan Walker and Nick Prebix assisted on the play.

Nine seconds later, Miami tied the game at 1-1 with a goal by Scott Corbett. Rapid fire play continued and the first period ended with a score of 3-3.

In the second period, Patrick Newell gave the Huskies a 4-3 lead with his team-leading ninth goal and 17th point of the season.

Miami's Casey Gilling forced the game into overtime when he scored an unassisted goal in the third period. The teams went scoreless through the overtime sessions, which forced the shootout to determine the extra league point.

SCSU hit a season, game-high with 44 shots on goal and improve to 11-1-1. They return to the ice Saturday night again facing Miami University, pregame at 5:30 p.m. on The River 96.7 FM.