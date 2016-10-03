SCSU Hockey Tops Regina In Exhibition Game Sunday
The St. Cloud State University Huskies topped the University of Regina 6-2 Sunday night at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center.
Patrick Newell and Robby Jackson each scored a goal and notched a pair of assists, while Ryan Papa, Mikey Eyssimont, Judd Peterson and Daniel Tedesco each added goals in the win for SCSU.
The Huskies open the regular season with a series at Minnesota State- Mankato on October 14th. SCSU hockey can be heard this season on REV 96.7.