The St. Cloud State men's hockey team ended their 5 game home losing streak with a 4-2 win over Nebaska-Omaha tonight.

The Huskies scored twice in the first and once each in the 2nd and 3rd periods.

Niklas Nevalainen, Jack Ahcan each scored 1 goal and Judd Peterson scored twice for the Huskies.

SCSU is 8-7-1 overall and 4-5-1 in the NCHC.