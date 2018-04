The St. Cloud State men's hockey team has decided on its captains for the upcoming season. The Huskies begin the 2016-17 season on October 2nd.

Senior Ben Storm and sophomore Jimmy Schuldt will each wear the "C" on their sweater this season, and Nate Widman will serve as an alternate captain for a second season.

The Huskies finished 31-9-1 last season, including a loss to Ferris State in the NCAA Tournament.