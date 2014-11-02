SCSU Hockey Falls To Gophers In OT

MINNEAPOLIS -- A tough, back-and-forth game between #7 SCSU and #1 Minnesota ended in a 4-3 loss for the Huskies in overtime.

Gophers forward Justin Kloos finished the game with a hat trick, including the game winner in overtime.

Kloos opened the scoring as Minnesota held an early 1-0 lead before a goal by Huskies defenseman Andrew Prochno tied the game.

SCSU took a 2-1 lead on a power play goal by defenseman Ethan Prow in the second period before Kloos tied it.

The Gophers held a 3-2 lead after a goal by Connor Reilly early in the final period before Huskies forward Joey Benik tied the game with five minutes left in the game.

Kloos won the game for the Gophers just over a minute into overtime to give the Gophers the hard-fought victory.

With the loss, the Huskies fall to 3-3 on the season and will host the UMD Bulldogs on Friday.