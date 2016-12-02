SCSU Hockey Blanks Western Michigan 3-0

The St. Cloud State men's hockey team won 3-0 at Western Michigan tonight.

Zach Driscoll had 25 saves to earn the shutout for the Huskies . Mikey Eyssimont had a goal and an assist and Niklas Nevalainen added an insurance goal in the 3rd. Robby Jackson was credited with an empty net goal.

The win snapped their 2-game losing streak. The 17th ranked Huskies are 3-4 in the NCHC and 7-6 overall.

SCSU will play at Western Michigan tonight at 6:07, 5:30 pregame on Rev 96.7.