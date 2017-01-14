SCSU Gets Sweep Against Upper Iowa in Men’s, Women’s Basketball

ST. CLOUD -- The St. Cloud State University Men's and Women's basketball teams got the sweep against Upper Iowa Friday night.

The men's team defeated the Peacocks 92-89, while the women's team picked up an 83-66 victory.

Guard Gage Davis led the way for the men's team with 26 points on 10-18 shooting. The win moves the Huskies to 12-7 on the season and 8-2 in the NSIC.

SCSU guard Chelsea Nooker scored a team high 28 points to help her team past the Peacocks. The huskies also had double digit scoring efforts by Betsy MacDonald (18), Amanda Christianson (12), and Madelin Dammann (10).

Both teams will look for the weekend sweep when they face Winona State University tonight (Saturday) at Halenbeck Hall starting at 4:00 p.m.