SCSU Football Picked 7th in NSIC

The St. Cloud State football team is picked to finish 7th overall and 3rd in the North Division in the NSIC preseason football poll. The Huskies have finished in the top 4 in the NSIC North Division for seven consecutive seasons, dating back to 2011.

SCSU was 6-5 in 2017 and are led by head coach Scott Underwood. Underwood enters his 11th season as head coach. He has compiled a record of 75-41 in 10 seasons. He was chosen the NSIC coach of the year in 2012.

Minnesota State-Mankato is picked to win the conference title with Winona State 2nd. Minnesota-Duluth is picked to win the North Division title.

St. Cloud State football can be heard on AM 1240-WJON this season. Hear the Scott Underwood show Monday nights on AM 1390-Granite City Sports.