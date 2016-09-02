SCSU Football Drops Opener Thursday

The Sioux Falls Cougars defeated St. Cloud State 49-13 in the opening game of the 2016 football season. The Huskies trailed 14-7 at the half before a difficult second half.

Huskies quarterback Nate Meyer was 15-26 for 254 yards and a touchdown with one interception thrown. Receiver Jameson Parsons hauled in eight passes for a team-high 181 yards.

The Huskies will play at Upper Iowa on Saturday, September 10th. Kickoff is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. on AM 1240 WJON.