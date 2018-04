The St. Cloud State football team won 31-0 at Minot State this afternoon. SCSU led 21-0 halftime. Nate Meyer threw for 152 yards and 2 touchdowns, Jaden Huff ran for 88 yards and a touchdown and both John Pass and Anthony Carver caught TD passes.

The shutout was the first for the Huskies this season. SCSU improves to 5-5 and will host Minnesota-Duluth next Saturday to close the season at 1pm, pregame on WJON at 12:30.