SCSU Falls to the University of Mary

It was a close road game on Friday night, as the Huskies fell to the Marauders 59-47.

Despite being out-scored in three of the four quarters, the St. Cloud State women's basketball team managed to hold the lead through the first three quarters. In the fourth quarter though, the University of Mary edged them out of the win.

SCSU shot 27.9 percent from the field, 26.3 percent from beyond the arc, and 61.5 percent at the free throw line. They were out-rebounded 46-24 and turned the ball over seven times. U-Mary, meanwhile, committed 19 team turnovers.

Madelin Dammann led the team in scoring with 13 points. Mallie Doucette and Tori Wort z each added eight. Mackenzie Uter recorded a game-high six assists.

The Huskies fall to 3-3 and return to the court on Saturday, Dec. 8th to take on Minot State University.