SCSU Drops Second Straight on the Road

The St. Cloud State University women’s basketball team dropped their second straight game of the weekend against MSU Mankato on the road.

The Huskies fought hard on Saturday. In the first quarter, they were outscored 21-13, but they rallied in the second. They outscored the Mavericks 17-13 and cut the deficit to 34-30 at the half.

SCSU slipped again in the third, scoring 11 points to MSU’s 18. They entered the final quarter down by 11. They closed the gap to as few as seven points but ultimately could not claw their way back. The Huskies walked away with a loss, 78-62.

Nikki Kilboten led the team in scoring with 18 points. Mackenzie Uter scored 10 and Mallie Doucette added nine.

The Huskies fall to 10-6 and 7-5 NSIC. They will return to the court on Friday, Jan. 25th to kick-off a four-game homestand against Northern State University. Pre-game starts at 5:00 p.m. on AM 1390 Granite City Sports.