SCSU Drops First Game of MIAA Challenge

JOPLIN, MO -- The St. Cloud State Huskies men's basketball team fell 95-79 to Missouri Southern in Friday's opening game of the MIAA Conference Challenge.

A poor first half left the Huskies looking at a 47-36 deficit at halftime. SCSU played better in the second half, but couldn't quite close the gap in the loss.

Gage Davis led the Huskies in scoring with 22 points and Eddie Alcantara added 18, but it wasn't enough.