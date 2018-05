The Huskies beat rival #19 Minnesota State University (13-9-5, 12-3-5 WCHA) with a 5-4 victory at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.

SCSU will now advance to the championship game of the North Star Cup, which will be today (Sunday) at 4:00 p.m. at the Xcel Energy Center. St. Cloud State will face Bemidji State.