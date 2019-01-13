SCSU Basketball Teams Top Mary

Photo courtesy of scsuhuskies.com

The St. Cloud State men's and women's basketball teams were both winners Saturday against visiting the University of Mary.  The women beat Mary 83-70 before the men edged Mary 60-58.

The SCSU women were led by Mallie Doucette led with 24 points and Katrina Theis added 21 points.  The Huskies are 10-4 overall and 7-3 in the NSIC.

The SCSU men were led by Gage Davis with 23 points and Brindley Theisen chipped in 16 points.  The Huskies are 7-3 in the NSIC and 12-4 overall.

The St. Cloud State basketball teams will play at Concordia-St. Paul Friday and Minnesota State-Mankato Saturday.  Hear all 4 games on AM 1390-Granite City Sports.

Filed Under: Mary, SCSU Basketball
Categories: college basketball, college sports, SCSU, Sports, Sports News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top