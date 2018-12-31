SCSU Basketball Teams Fall at UMD

Photo courtesy of scsuhuskies.com

The St. Cloud State men's and women's basketball teams both lost at Minnesota-Duluth Sunday.  The SCSU women fell 59-54 despite leading for much of this game.  The SCSU men fell 75-60.

The SCSU women were led in scoring by Tori Wortz with 18 points and Katrina Theis added 12 points.  The Huskies are 6-4 overall and 3-3 in the NSIC.

The SCSU men were led in scoring by Gage Davis with 22 points with both Brindley Theisen and Sean Smith contributing 13 points apiece.  The Huskies are 9-3 overall and 4-2 in the NSIC.

The St. Cloud State basketball teams will play at Minnesota-Crookston Friday night;  women's game at 5:30, men's game at 7:30.  Coverage on AM 1390-Granite City Sports begins at 5:00 p.m.

Filed Under: Gage Davis, SCSU Basketball
Categories: college basketball, college sports, Sports, Sports News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top