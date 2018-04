The St. Cloud State men's basketball team rallied to beat MN-Crookston 98-78 and the SCSU women topped Crookston 75-62 tonight.

The SCSU women were led by Betsey McDonald with 15 points and Amanda Christianson added 14 for the Huskies.

The SCSU men were led by Gage Davis with 27 points and Scotty Stone with 17.

The Huskies basketball teams will host Bemidji State Saturday. Women's game at 4, men's game at 6. Hear both on AM 1390