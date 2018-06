The St. Cloud State men's basketball team defeated Minot State 82-71 tonight after the SCSU women fell to Minot State 77-63.

The Huskies men were led Gage Davis with 38 points and Scottie Stone added 22 points for SCSU. The Huskies are 9-6 overall and 5-1 in the NSIC.

The SCSU women were led Betsey McDonald with 15 points. The Huskies are 6-5 overall and 4-3 in the NSIC.