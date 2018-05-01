SCSU Basketball Signs 6’8 Player From Spain

The St. Cloud State men's basketball team signed 6'8 215 pound Diamond Onwuka to a National Letter of Intent today. Onwuka is a junior transfer from Howard College in Big Spring, Texas. He played for the Hawks in 2017-18 and also played one season of basketball for Western Nebraska Community College in 2016-17. He is from Barcelona, Spain.

SCSU Head Coach Matt Reimer says "I am very excited to welcome Diamond (Onwuka) to the Husky Basketball Family! Diamond is a skilled player that will have the ability to guard multiple positions and his offensive skill set will allow him to play multiple positions as well,".