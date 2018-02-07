SCSU Basketball Posts Sweep In Duluth Tuesday

The St. Cloud State men's and women's basketball teams each picked up wins in Duluth Tuesday night. The women defeated the Bulldogs 71-65 before the men beat UMD 76-63.

The women were led by Andrea Thomas' 25 points on their way to improving to 15-7 overall and 12-6 in the NSIC.

The men were led by Gage Davis' 25 points en route to their seventh straight win. The men's team is now 18-6 overall and 14-4 in the NSIC.