SCSU Basketball Players Get Academic Honors
Four St. Cloud State men's basketball players received Academic honors from the NABC. Brindley Theisen, Adam Heede-Andersen, Jon Averkamp and Andy Foley were each selected to the NABC Academic Honors Court. Averkamp and Foley have receive the award for the 2nd time in their career and Theisen and Heede-Andersen get the award for the first time.
In order to be named to the honors court, student-athletes must be either a junior or senior at an NCAA accredited school and maintain a cumulative grade point average (GPA) of 3.2 or higher during the collegiate basketball season.
SCSU Head Coach Matt Reimer Retweeted
Congrats to
@afoles313 @javerkamp42 @btheisen5 @Aheet5 on this special award! Great representatives on and off the court for our @SCSUmensbball program! #unleashSCSU