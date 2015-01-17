SCSU Basketball: Mens And Womens Teams Fall To Augustana

(SCSU Athletics)

ST. CLOUD -- The St. Cloud State mens and womens basketball teams each suffered nine-point losses to the visiting Augustana College Viikings on Friday.

MENS BASKETBALL FALLS TO #9 AUGUSTANA

Five Huskies scored in double figures but SCSU could not keep up with the #9 Augustana Vikings, who shot lights-out in the 101-92 loss.

A trio of Huskies scored in the 20-point range as SCSU finished with a respectable 46.8 shooting percentage.

Scottie Stone 's 24 points led the Huskies while James Fort and Jordan Poydras added to the scoring output with 21 and 20 points, respectively.

Poydras also dished out 10 assists to notch a double-double.

Augustana shot over 60 percent from the field, however, as the Vikings' top two scorers - Alex Richter and Casey Schilling - combined for 50 points on 16-of-19 shooting.

The loss drops the Huskies to 9-8 on the season and will host Wayne State (3-14) tonight with a 6:00 p.m. tip-off.

WOMENS BASKETBALL LOSES TO AUGUSTANA

The SCSU women's basketball could not stop Augustana in the second half in a 79-70 loss on Friday.

The Huskies led by three at halftime, but the Vikings scored 47 points in the second half to surpass SCSU.

Lexy Petermann had a big game for the Huskies, scoring a game-high 27 points as SCSU actually outshot Augustana 48 percent to 42 percent.

But only one other Husky, Nicole Wittman, could reach double figures (10 points) and the Vikings hit 13-of-14 second half free throws to down St. Cloud State.

The loss is the Huskies' fourth in five games, dropping them to 10-5 on the season.

SCSU will have a tough task as they host 14-3 Wayne State today with a 4:00 p.m. tip-off.