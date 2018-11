The St. Cloud State men's basketball team lost 80-77 in overtime at home against rival, Minnesota State-Mankato. Saturday.

The Mavericks scored the first 8 points in overtime and held on to win.

Gage Davis led the Huskies with 28 points and Brindley Theisen added 18 points.

The Huskies fall to 3-1 and will play in San Diego in a 2-day tournament starting November 23.