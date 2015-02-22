SCSU Basketball Disappoints Against St. Mary’s

ST. CLOUD -- The St. Cloud State University men's and women's basketball teams each lost disappointing games against St. Mary's on Saturday.

SCSU MEN COLLAPSE VS. ST MARY'S

The Huskies men's basketball team blew a double-digit lead in a second half collapse, losing to St. Mary's 87-82.

SCSU could not hold on to a 10 point lead in the second half, as the Huskies fall to 17-11 on the season.

Jordan Poydras led the Huskies with a game-high 27 points and Connor Niehaus added 14 points for SCSU.

Donnell Cegers scored 13 points off the bench for the game.

The Huskies finishes the 2014-2015 regular season at 13-9 in NSIC play, good for third place in the North division.

SCSU WOMEN FALL IN OT TO ST. MARY'S

The Huskies women's basketball team played a tough back-and-forth game against St. Mary's but lost 82-70 in overtime on Saturday.

The game was tied 70-70 heading into overtime where SCSU was outscored 12-0 in the extra frame.

Karissa LeCaptain led the Huskies with 17 points and Lexy Petermann notched a double-double -- scoring 14 points and 11 rebounds.

Betsy McDonald added 11 points in the effort but it wasn't enough as the Huskies finish the regular season at 15-11 and 11-11 in conference play.