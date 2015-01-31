SCSU Basketball Defeats Southwest MN State

SCSU Athletics

MARSHALL -- The St. Cloud State men's and women's basketball teams each picked up big wins Friday against the Southwest Minnesota State Mustangs.

POYDRAS HITS MILESTONE IN HUSKIES' WIN

Huskies junior guard Jordan Poydras scored his 1,000th career point in SCSU's 76-55 blowout victory over the Mustangs.

Poydras finished the game with 12 points and seven assists in an off game for the typically high-scoring guard.

The Huskies were led in scoring by Scottie Stone 's 15 points while Connor Niehaus added 13.

On the defensive end, SCSU completely stifled the Mustangs, holding them to under 40 percent shooting from the field.

With the win, the Huskies improve to 12-9 on the season and will look to pick up another victory tonight against the University of Souix Falls.

SCSU WOMEN PREVAIL IN HARD-FOUGHT GAME

The Huskies women's basketball team topped Southwest Minnesota State 68-60 on Friday.

SCSU was led by Green Bay native Chelsea Nooker, who scored a career-high 26 points while shooting an efficient 10-of-16 from the field.

Karissa LeCaptain scored nine points and pulled down seven rebounds to provide a low post presence.

In a game in which the two teams were close in every category, the Mustangs' inability to convert on free throws ultimately cost them the game.

Southwest Minnesota State finished only 10-of-17 from the charity stripe while SCSU was able to sink nine of their 11 attempts.

With the win, the Huskies improve to 12-7 for the season and will travel to play the University of Souix Falls today at 4:00 p.m.